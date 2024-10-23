Red Sox Proposed Blockbuster Trade Would Send Gold Glove Hopeful To Royals
The Kansas City Royals will be a popular trade destination thrown around the Major League Baseball hot stove this winter.
After a season in which they shocked the world and made a playoff run, the Royals will surprise no one in 2025. They have superstar Bobby Witt Jr., a talented starting rotation, and a solid foundation of speed and defense that should help them continue to win games.
However, the Royals' offense was league-average as a whole, and Witt can't carry the team completely by himself. Adding an outfield bat in particular would do a lot to alleviate the pressure on Witt, as Kansas City's outfielders ranked among the worst in the league in virtually every offensive category.
One Gold Glove finalist could be an enticing trade candidate but comes with a caveat. Katie Manganelli of FanSided proposed Wednesday that the Royals could acquire Boston Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu this winter--in exchange for reliable starting pitcher Brady Singer.
"The Royals' outfield wasn't impressive offensively in 2024. Their right fielders posted a .665 OPS this season, the fifth-lowest in MLB for that position," Manganelli said.
"Abreu's .781 OPS could help elevate Kansas City's lackluster offense and bring quality defense to right field in exchange for a member of their pitching staff like Brady Singer. A trade for Singer would demand more than just Abreu from the Sox, though — they have plenty of lefty-hitting prospects they could include."
Abreu, 25, would represent a solid upgrade over the current options in the Royals outfield. He not only had a 114 OPS+ as a rookie, but he tied for the big-league lead in outs above average among right fielders with seven. He should be a shoo-in for the Gold Glove over fellow finalists Juan Soto and Jo Adell.
But for as good as Abreu was in 2024, he'd have to take another step forward to justify trading a quality starter like Singer. And for the Royals to really win such a trade, they'd have to hit on a Boston prospect or two on top of Abreu.
It's important for the Royals to take risks this winter, but Abreu-for-Singer may not prove to be the wisest risk. It will be up to J.J. Picollo and the front office to determine whether this is a bold move worth making.
