Royals Criticized For Trusting New Utility Man In Important Role
The Kansas City Royals are on a hot streak. They've won 15 of their last 17 and climbed out of a hole they dug themselves with an 8-14 start. Now at 23-16, they have sole possession of the second American League Wild Card spot.
The pitching has been carrying the load for this team, while the offense has underachieved a bit. The moves made to bolster the pitching staff appear to be panning out, but their offense was left largely untouched.
They did sign Cavan Biggio to a minor league deal, and he is currently serving as a super utility man. However, Jacob Milham of FanSided believes this is a mistake.
"Pinch hitting, pinch running, infield, outfield—it doesn’t matter. Biggio can handle the role, but he hasn’t performed at a level that moves the needle for the Royals. Right now, he’s one of several Kansas City players sitting below replacement level, contributing negatively both at the plate and in the field," Milham wrote.
"Biggio’s had only a handful of starts this year, but he’s not thriving in the role the Royals need him to—and that’s a problem."
Biggio is slashing .192/.323/.250 with just one home run, three RBI and a .573 OPS to start the 2025 season. Needless to say, he hasn't panned out thus far, and his runway may end up being short, especially if the Royals remain in the race at the trade deadline.
They'll need a better option to fill the super utility role in the meantime. We'll see what they come up with.
More MLB: Royals Criticized For Lack Of Offseason Spending At Critical Position