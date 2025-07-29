Royals DFA Former Red Sox Veteran Who Just Made MLB History
The Kansas City Royals designated a unique left-hander for assignment on Tuesday.
After making two starts for the Royals in July, this 45-year-old southpaw is once again available on the market, per USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.
“Veteran starter Rich Hill's comeback lasts two starts with the KC Royals designating him for assignment,” Nightengale reported on Tuesday afternoon.
Hill etched his name into the MLB history books by appearing this season with the Royals, as noted by The Athletic’s MLB X account recently.
“Rich Hill has made a record-tying return to the major leagues with the Kansas City Royals,” The Athletic posted. “The 45-year-old left-hander tied Edwin Jackson’s record for appearing in games with 14 MLB teams.”
Hill’s incredible career has seen him pitch for over a dozen clubs, including the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, the latter club signing Hill on no less than four separate occasions.
Humorous Red Sox fans took to X on Tuesday in the wake of Hill’s DFA and suggested that Boston should prepare an offer.
If this is truly it for Hill, he finishes his career with a 90-76 record, a 4.02 ERA, and 1,432 strikeouts. But most people assume that Hill will be on the hill for another club shortly. Why not try to pitch for 20 different teams?
The Royals, meanwhile, send Seth Lugo to the mound on Tuesday night versus the Atlanta Braves’ new acquisition, Erick Fedde.
