Royals Have Positive Outlook After Star Beaned By Guardians Closer
A scary moment took place on Sunday during the series finale between the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium.
Cleveland won 6-2, but in the bottom of the ninth inning, new Royals star Jonathan India was hit on the helmet by a fastball from All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase. India was forced to exit the game, and the Royals checked him for a possible concussion.
While the Royals are waiting to see how India responds in the next few days and will even evaluate him again, Anne Rogers of MLB.com notes that the team believes it is "non-concussive."
"He's up and walking around," said Matt Quatraro. "He's getting looked at by the doctors now, so I really don't have any sort of update. Luckily, he wears one of those face guards. I'm not sure if it hit the guard or the helmet or the ear piece. I don't know that."
When the 98.9 fastball from Clase hit India, his helmet came off his head and he immediately exited the game with the training staff while also staring down the Guardians closer. Fortunately, the pitch hit the helmet, which protected his head from any further damage.
However, it was certainly a scary situation and drew the ire of the Royals.
Kansas City is 1-2 after their first three games of the 2025 season. On Monday, they will open up a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
Hopefully, India will recover quickly and be back in the lineup soon.
More MLB: Royals Star Has Harsh Reaction To Guardians' Emmanuel Clase Plunking Teammate