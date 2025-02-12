Royals Hire Ex-World Series Champion Manager As Assistant To GM
The Kansas City Royals made the postseason for the first time in nine years in 2024, securing the second American League Wild Card spot and making a run to the ALDS, where they would ultimately fall short against the New York Yankees.
They have yet to reach the World Series since winning it all in 2015. Back then, Ned Yost was the team's manager, and he had also guided them to back-to-back AL pennants.
On Tuesday, the Royals made a special announcement, that Yost would be rejoining the organization, this time as a special assistant to general manager J.J. Picollo.
“My deep love for the Royals, for Kansas City and for the people there never left,” Yost said on Tuesday “So I just want to help, because I know I can help. I know what it takes to build a world championship club, and I think we’re getting close. I think we’re getting really close.”
Yost had a ton of success as the manager of the Royals. Of course, he was best known for taking the Royals to the World Series in 2014 and 2015, with the team defeating the New York Mets in five games to win their first title since 1985.
Having him back should help out tremendously as the Royals set their sights on returning to the postseason in 2025 and potentially making another deep October run.
The Royals went 86-76 last year during the regular season, and the future appears bright. We'll see what Yost can bring to the table.
More MLB: Royals Blockbuster Trade Idea Brings $7.8 Million 25-HR Slugger To Kansas City