Royals Hurler Reportedly Battling Elbow Tightness; Return Timetable In Question
The Kansas City Royals would be in a much better position in the playoff standings if it weren't for the bullpen's shortcomings this season.
With one of the highest-performing rotations in the league and an offense rejuvenated by superstar Bobby Witt Jr., the main thing holding the Royals back from winning the franchise's third World Series title is the lackluster bullpen.
Unfortunately, the Royals' relief core is in danger of losing an essential asset after a crucial reliever was pulled early from Monday night's 7-6 loss to the Detroit Tigers.
"Right-handed pitcher James McArthur exits with right elbow tightness," according to the Royals' latest injury report on MLB.com. "McArthur came into Monday's series-opening loss against the Tigers in the seventh inning but only recorded two outs before having to exit with a trainer. The righty reliever covered first base on Zach McKinstry's single and reacted like something hit his right hand, but manager Matt Quatraro said that wasn't the problem when they went to the mound. McArthur told Quatraro and the training staff that 'something felt off,' Quatraro said."
McArthur has posted a 5-7 record with a 4.92 ERA, 49-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .298 batting average against and a 1.45 WHIP in 56 2/3 innings pitched for Kansas City this season.
"The Royals didn't have any update on McArthur's status after the game. He'll go for further testing on Tuesday to see what he could be dealing with in his elbow."
The 27-year-old assumed the Royals closing role at the beginning of the season but after the club acquired Lucas Erceg at this summer's trade deadline, McArthur was moved to a middle relief role, where he has pitched well.
Kansas City's bullpen is already thin with talent, so losing McArthur for the rest of the season and playoffs would hurt. Hopefully, that won't be the case.
