Inside The Royals

Royals Legend Calls Out Pirates After Firing Manager

A former Royal has inserted himself into the drama surrounding the Pirates.

Curt Bishop

Oct 9, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Form Kansas City Royals player Eric Hosmer throws out the cerominal first pitch before the game between the New York Yankees and the Kansas City Royals during game three of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Oct 9, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Form Kansas City Royals player Eric Hosmer throws out the cerominal first pitch before the game between the New York Yankees and the Kansas City Royals during game three of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Royals are playing well after a slow start to the 2025 season, having now won 16 of their last 18 games and taking sole possession of the second American League Wild Card spot.

This comes 10 years after they won their most recent World Series title. The team the Royals had in 2015 featured stars up and down the roster, including slugger Eric Hosmer.

Lately, Hosmer has been very vocal on social media about certain issues around the game of baseball, and hasn't been shy about voicing his opinion.

On Friday, he responded to a statement made by Pittsburgh Pirates owner Bob Nutting after the team fired manager Derek Shelton thanks to a 12-26 start to the 2025 season.

Nutting had said in his statement that the Pirates felt a sense of urgency to make a change.

"Where was that urgency last year at the trade deadline when they were just a half a game out of a wildcard spot?" Hosmer posted on X.

The Pirates were in the mix last year at the trade deadline and did not add any significant pieces, hence Hosmer's criticism. Perhaps the urgency being shown now is too little, too late.

Hosmer was part of two World Series teams with the Royals. The team obviously won their title in 2015 but also surged to the World Series as a Wild Card team the previous year.

Even with Kansas City not addressing their offense, more urgency has been shown on the Royals part in recent years than in Pittsburgh.

More MLB: Ex-Royals World Series Champ On Hot Seat As Manager Of Failing NL Club

Published
Curt Bishop
CURT BISHOP

Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news.

Home/News