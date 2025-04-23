Royals Legend Urges Team To Call Up Top Prospect
The Kansas City Royals are off to a bit of a slow start in 2025. They are 10-14 in their first 24 games and have fallen to third place in the American League Central division, 4 1/2 games behind the first place Detroit Tigers.
The main reason for Kansas City's struggles has been their offense. Even the addition of Jonathan India hasn't helped them much. However, there may be a quick and easy fix in the minor leagues.
Jac Caglianone, the team's top prospect is off to a hot start in 2025, and he even picked up two hits on Tuesday against a rehabbing Clayton Kershaw.
On X, Royals legend Eric Hosmer called for the team to promote Caglianone.
"Make the call," Hosmer posted.
Caglianone is off to a hot start at Double-A Northwest Arkansas. He is slashing .288/.367/.515 with four home runs, 20 RBI and an .882 OPS in his first 16 games of the year.
If he can put together a solid performance against a future Hall-of-Famer, then the future certainly looks bright for him, and the Royals may not have a choice but to call him up soon.
Hosmer certainly believes the time has come for the Royals to make the call and give him his first cup of coffee. Caglianone has his bat going and can even be used as a two-way player.
But for now, he's hitting well and is making a strong case to at least have the opportunity to make his Major League debut at some point this season.
