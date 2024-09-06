Royals Linked To Ex-Cardinals Two-Time Gold Glover In Potential Offseason Signing
The Kansas City Royals are busy climbing to the top of the American League Central in hopes of winning the division before the season ends.
Some might say it's too early to start thinking about who Royals president of baseball operations Brooks Sherman will target this winter to help Kansas City have another successful season in 2025.
With plenty of weapons being made available this winter, a former St. Louis Cardinals slugger could be moving back to Missouri soon -- on the west side of I-70 this time.
"The Royals need to find some middle-of-the-order help for the trio of Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez and Vinnie Pasquantino and outfielder Tyler O'Neill gives them a productive slugger still in the prime of his career as he just turned 29 years old in June," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wrote Friday in an article, where he predicted what every team's Opening Day starting lineup might look like.
O'Neill has batted .249 with 189 extra-base hits including 103 home runs, 267 RBIs and a .793 OPS throughout his seven-year career -- playing for the Cardinals in six of those seasons.
After being traded by St. Louis to the Red Sox this past winter, O'Neill revived his career after having a difficult 2023 season with the Cardinals.
The 29-year-old is batting .255 with 41 extra-base hits including 25 home runs, 50 RBIs and a .863 OPS in 95 games played for Boston this year.
Reeling O'Neill in would be huge for the Royals offense, as well as the outfield. The two-time Gold Glove defender becomes a free agent this offseason and it might be in Kansas City's best interest to entertain the thought of signing him.
