Royals Listed As Possible Fit For Athletics' Biggest Trade Chip

The Royals could be a fit for a key A's outfielder.

Aug 18, 2024; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics outfielder Miguel Andujar (22) bats against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Royals are in desperate need of some offense this coming winter. Beyond shortstop and American League MVP candidate Bobby Witt Jr., there is a lot to be desired.

Kansas City is likely going to need multiple bats to strengthen their offense and make another run at the postseason in 2025, even with a bright future ahead of them.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report listed outfielder Miguel Andujar as the Athletics' best trade chip this coming offseason and had the Royals as a possible fit.

"Andujar is slated to be more of a platoon hitter next year," Rymer wrote.

"That his 2024 season was bookended by meniscus and core muscle surgeries is less than ideal for his trade value, but the 29-year-old could appeal to clubs in need of a bat-to-ball hitter, as he hit .285 and struck out only 42 times in 75 games."

The Royals have plenty of holes to fill on the offensive side. Health is obviously a concern as of now for Andujar, and that is something that teams who may show interest should keep in mind.

Still, when healthy, he's a pretty solid hitter and can play multiple positions on the field, so he is somebody that could be a good fit for the Royals as they search for offense.

Most likely, he'll be a starting outfielder or platoon bat. The Royals also shouldn't have to give up too much to get him.

We'll see if a deal materializes between the Athletics and Royals centered around Andujar.

