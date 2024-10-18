Royals Listed As Possible Fit For Athletics' Biggest Trade Chip
The Kansas City Royals are in desperate need of some offense this coming winter. Beyond shortstop and American League MVP candidate Bobby Witt Jr., there is a lot to be desired.
Kansas City is likely going to need multiple bats to strengthen their offense and make another run at the postseason in 2025, even with a bright future ahead of them.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report listed outfielder Miguel Andujar as the Athletics' best trade chip this coming offseason and had the Royals as a possible fit.
"Andujar is slated to be more of a platoon hitter next year," Rymer wrote.
"That his 2024 season was bookended by meniscus and core muscle surgeries is less than ideal for his trade value, but the 29-year-old could appeal to clubs in need of a bat-to-ball hitter, as he hit .285 and struck out only 42 times in 75 games."
The Royals have plenty of holes to fill on the offensive side. Health is obviously a concern as of now for Andujar, and that is something that teams who may show interest should keep in mind.
Still, when healthy, he's a pretty solid hitter and can play multiple positions on the field, so he is somebody that could be a good fit for the Royals as they search for offense.
Most likely, he'll be a starting outfielder or platoon bat. The Royals also shouldn't have to give up too much to get him.
We'll see if a deal materializes between the Athletics and Royals centered around Andujar.
