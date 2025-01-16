Royals Loosely Linked To Ex-Orioles All-Star Outfielder
The Kansas City Royals have made a few key moves this offseason. They brought back veteran right-handers Michael Lorenzen and Michael Wacha on team-friendly deals and also acquired Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for Brady Singer.
However, more needs to be done to boost their lineup for 2025. India and Wiemer certainly help, but another piece certainly can't hurt. Jeff Passan of ESPN listed several veteran outfielders who remain free agents, including former Baltimore Orioles All-Star Austin Hays.
Passan also mentioned that the Royals are a team that is in need of acquiring a bat.
"Austin Hays, Alex Verdugo and Harrison Bader are veterans likely to wind up on Opening Day rosters. The teams that have entertained signing an outfielder include the Toronto Blue Jays, San Diego Padres, Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels and Cincinnati Reds," Passan wrote. "The Kansas City Royals need another bat, the Pittsburgh Pirates could use a solid corner option, and the A's just need to spend on someone."
Hays struggled at the plate in 2024 with the Orioles and later Philadelphia Phillies. He slashed .255/.303/.396 with just five home runs and 20 RBI and also had a -0.1 WAR.
However, he wasn't fully healthy in 2024 and later revealed that he had been dealing with a kidney infection. If he can stay healthy, he can provide power from the right side of the plate and serve as somebody who can play all three outfield positions.
