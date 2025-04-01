Royals' Manager Comments On Jonathan India HBP, Says It Wasn't Intentional
The Kansas City Royals have split their first four games of the 2025 season. They lost two out of three to the Cleveland Guardians but took their series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Leadoff man Jonathan India returned to the lineup on Monday following a scary incident in Sunday's 6-2 loss. India was hit in the helmet by a 98.9 mph fastball from Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase.
India left the game instantly but was back in the lineup on Monday and recorded three hits.
The Royals certainly weren't happy about the situation. However, manager Matt Quatraro chimed in on the subject and stated that he didn't believe there was intent behind it.
"I don't think it was intentional," the skipper said. “I don’t know any reason that it would be. I don’t think they would have had any sort of history, or I don’t think anything happened in those three games that would have led to them needing to feel like they needed to throw at us.”
Quatraro clearly doesn't have any ill will towards the Guardians following Sunday's scary incident, though he does understand India's frustration.
"You see a guy get hit in the head, and you’re more concerned for his life. You’re talking about a fraction of an inch from life and death, from a guy throwing 100 mph. It’s emotional. Guys are going to be upset.”
Fortunately, it didn't take long for India to find his way back into the lineup. There were no issues with CT scans and he passed concussion tests.
We'll see if there are any lingering issues later this week.
