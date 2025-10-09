Royals Offseason Outlook: 2 Reasons For Fans To Be Excited About 2026
The 2025 season was a disappointment for the Kansas City Royals. After clinching the second American League Wild Card spot in 2024, they took a few steps back this year, going 82-80 and missing the postseason.
Now, the Royals must assess what went wrong this year. The most obvious issue is their lack of offense, and that's an area they should look to improve before the 2026 season. They'll have several months to find players that can fill those roles and give them the offensive boost they need without going over their budget.
Despite 2025 being a failure, the glass if more half-full than fans may think. Here are two reasons for fans to be excited about the team in 2026.
The Pitching Staff Remains Intact
If there was a bright spot for the Royals in 2025, it would have to be the pitching staff. They watched left-handers Kris Bubic and Noah Cameron break out and become viable rotation options.
Seth Lugo and Cole Ragans both struggled this year and dealt with injuries, but should be good to go for 2026. Closer Carlos Estevez also saved 42 games, the most in Major League Baseball.
Most, if not all of the arms listed should be back in Kansas City next season, which should lead to the Royals still having a solid pitching staff that can keep them in ballgames and keep them competitive in the playoff race.
The Young Bats Will Be More Seasoned
The Royals tried anything and everything within their system to strengthen their lineup this year, but it just didn't work out. They called up Jac Caglianone, but he didn't perform up to expectations.
However, not every aspect of the Royals offense was bad in 2025. They actually had a few players take some steps forward. Maikel Garcia was an All-Star for the first time, and catcher Carter Jensen was called up late in the season and got a chance to shine, hitting .300/.391/.550 with three home runs, 13 RBI and a .941 OPS in his first 60 at-bats.
Fast forward to 2026, and players such as Garcia, Jensen and Caglianone will be more seasoned, having had a full offseason to prepare for a full year at the Major League level. If that ultimately happens, then some of the Royals' offensive fixes can come from within the system.
More MLB: Royals Pushed To Retain Trade Deadline Addition By Insider: What It Means For 2026