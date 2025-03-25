Royals' Pitcher To Begin 2025 On Injured List With Hamstring Issue
The Kansas City Royals were largely carried by their pitching staff last season when they won 86 games and earned a Wild Card spot. They defeated the Baltimore Orioles in the American League Wild Card Series before falling short in the ALDS against the New York Yankees.
This year, they have plenty of pitching depth, even after trading away Brady Singer. They had a few internal candidates battling for the fifth starter spot this spring, a spot that was ultimately won by left-hander Kris Bubic.
Right-hander Kyle Wright was a candidate until he suffered a hamstring injury. According to Anne Rogers of MLB.com, the righty will begin the season on the injured list.
"Missed 2024 season (right shoulder surgery) before suffering a hamstring strain Feb 18. Threw first live BP March 20. Will begin the season on IL, continue progression in Arizona."
Fortunately, Wright isn't currently dealing with anything arm-related, so he could be back in short order. The hamstring may take a little bit of time to heal, but his arm appears to be in good shape heading into the 2025 season.
He could potentially get an opportunity in the rotation in the event of another injury. He has shown his potential before. He won 21 games with the Atlanta Braves in 2022 and posted a 3.19 ERA in 30 starts, but hasn't been the same since.
If he can get healthy and stay off the injured list, then he is somebody to keep an eye on as the Royals look to improve.
