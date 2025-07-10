Royals Players React To Jac Caglianone's Ridiculous 466-Foot Moonshot
Back-to-back games with a home run, and this one nearly left the state of Missouri.
On Wednesday night, Kansas City Royals rookie Jac Caglianone pulverized a Bailey Falter sinker over the center field batter's eye at Kauffman Stadium. The titanic 466-foot blast was the longest home run by any Royals player this season.
The Royals' lineup is full of guys who can hit the ball a long way--Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino, and Salvador Perez, to name a few. But the whole team was left in awe of Caglianone's moonshot, which proved crucial in a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Perez, who launched two homers of his own, including the game-winner in the bottom of the eighth inning, was impressed with his rookie teammate.
“As strong as he is, he doesn’t need to swing hard,” Perez said, per Anne Rogers of MLB.com. “Just touch the ball, and it’s going to go far. He’s going to learn. He’s only 22 years old, coming from college to the big leagues pretty much. He’s doing a good job. He did a great job in Double-A and Triple-A, and in the big leagues, you’re going to face the best pitchers who are in the big leagues for a reason.
Caglianone, who has now homered in back-to-back games at Kauffman Stadium after failing to go deep in his first 13 home games, seemed to hint that he was finding his groove at the plate.
"Definitely kind of reminded [me] not to do too much,” Caglianone said, per Rogers. “Power will play. Instead of fighting to get to it, just be more relaxed.”
Meanwhile, Pasquantino, Caglianone's potential teammate for Team Italy in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, rewarded the 22-year-old with an Italian staple: kisses on both cheeks.
"Just Italians being Italians," Pasquantino quipped.
After a slow start, it's easy to forget that Caglianone was seen by many as the Royals' potential offensive savior. It's a lot to ask of a rookie, but if the power shows up like it did the last two nights, Caglianone might be able to help elevate this Royals team back into playoff contentino.
