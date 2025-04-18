Royals Praised For Moving Veteran Pitcher Back To Rotation For 2025
The Kansas City Royals are off to a dreadful start in 2025. After 86 wins helped them grab a Wild Card spot, they have fallen to third place in the American League Central thanks to an 8-12 start.
Fortunately, they are only 3 1/2 games back of the Detroit Tigers in the division, but their start is not promising. That doesn't mean there haven't been at least a few success stories thus far, however.
Left-hander Kris Bubic has made the most of his return to the starting rotation. FanSided's Caleb Moody praised the Royals for making this move and considered that decision to be a genius one.
"The Royals were committed to the decision they made early in the offseason to give Bubic a shot in the rotation and the 27-year-old has not disappointed.," Moody writes.
"Bubic currently sports a shimmering 1.88 ERA with 27 strikeouts through 24 innings of work on the mound. And he answered the call right off the bat, starting the season with back-to-back 6.0+ inning outings surrendering only one earned run and striking out 16 across both starts."
Bubic has been a revelation thus far and is pitching quite well in his return to the starting rotation. Moving him back there clearly is working out thus far for the Royals.
The Royals offense has been the problem thus far. Their pitching is holding up its end of the bargain, but the offense is what has sunk them to third place.
However, if Bubic continues pitching well, the Royals will have a chance to bounce back.
More MLB: Ex-Yankees, Rangers 40-Year-Old Shutdown Reliever Loosely Linked To Royals