Royals Predicted To Take Texas A&M Third Baseman In Latest Mock Draft
The Kansas City Royals have begun to play much better baseball. They have won five consecutive games, are 8-2 in their last 10 and have come to within 2 1/2 games of the final American League Wild Card spot. They are now also 65-61, four games above the .500 mark for the first time since May 25 after a 5-2 win on Tuesday night over the slumping Texas Rangers.
The Royals still have work to do if they want to make it back to the postseason. Where they finish in the standings will go a long way in determining where they pick in next year's draft, even with the new lottery system in place.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently put together a mock draft piece. He predicts that the Royals will pick 16th in the 2026 Major League Baseball Draft and select third baseman Gavin Grahovac from Texas A&M.
Royals Predicted To Take Star Third Baseman In Mock Draft
"Grahovac hit .298/.390/.596 with 23 home runs and 66 RBI in 67 games as a true freshman in 2024, helping Texas A&M reach the College World Series final in the process. However, a shoulder injury limited him to just six games as a sophomore, and he will need to rebuild his stock next spring. He will need to show he has made strides with his hit tool after striking out 95 times as a freshman," Reuter wrote on Wednesday.
Grahovac has shown off some impressive power in college thus far and has also proven to be a high average hitter. He still has some things to work out before he gets drafted by a Major League team. His health is a major question mark after playing just six games this past season.
But if he can stay healthy, the Royals will have made a solid pick if they do indeed decide to take him in the first round of next year's draft. He provides power from the right side of the plate, and he can also play a little left field, which should make him an attractive asset if he can ultimately remain healthy and bounce back from an injury-plagued 2025 season as a sophomore.
It will be interesting to see if he can make some strides next year and rebuild his stock ahead of the 2026 draft.
