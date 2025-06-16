Inside The Royals

Royals Predicted To Trade For Angels 18-HR Slugger As Concerns Mount

Can one bat solve the problem?

Jackson Roberts

May 18, 2013; Anaheim, CA, USA; General view of the large halo display in the parking lot of Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
May 18, 2013; Anaheim, CA, USA; General view of the large halo display in the parking lot of Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Royals' abysmal offense has been the storyline of their season.

Through 72 games, the 34-38 Royals have a bottom-five offense by any metric. They're 29th in runs scored, 26th in on-base percentage and OPS, and dead last in home runs.

Kansas City's outfield has been the worst in baseball all season, and calling up number-one prospect Jac Caglianone hasn't been an immediate fix. If the Royals want to keep the season from slipping away, they may need to make a major addition at or even ahead of the Jul. 31 trade deadline.

Will the Los Angeles Angels provide the outfield bat the Royals are looking for?

In a recent YouTube video, content creator Jim Riley predicted that the Royals would trade for Angels outfielder Taylor Ward, who has popped 18 home runs so far this season, which is eight more than anyone on the Royals has to this point.

"This fit here is one of my favorite trade partners... trade fits of this deadline," Riley said. "Ward to Kansas City, adding him into the lineup not just for this year, but for next year, with Bobby Witt (Jr.), you call up Jac Caglianone... there's nobody out in left field for Kansas City that Ward wouldn't be better than."

"I like what this does to that lineup. This year, Kansas City, the bats have been a problem. They've got good, capable pitchers. They're going to need to start to hit more if they're going to get back into it, and Ward would certainly do that for them."

While Ward has had a good season power-wise, his dip in on-base percentage is worth noting. He's at a .272 mark, his lowest since he played 40 games as a rookie in 2018, down from .323 in 2024. But still, his .750 OPS is a cut above league average.

As Riley mentions, the Royals would also have Ward under team control for the 2026 season. It's a win-now move, but we'll have to wait and see if those are the moves Kansas City has in mind for the deadline after this awful recent stretch.

More MLB: Royals Urged To Trade For $1.1 Million Athletics Star Amid Embarrassing Slide

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Kansas City Royals On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News