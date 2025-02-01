Royals Pursued $92.5 Million All-Star Before Blue Jays Deal, Per Insider
The Kansas City Royals made a big move earlier this week, finally adding some much-needed help to the back end of their bullpen. The team signed right-hander Carlos Estevez to a two-year, $22 million contract on Wednesday.
However, Estevez wasn't their only target. In fact, they were actually looking to upgrade their offense first. They had acquired Jonathan India from the Cincinnati Reds, but were not satisfied with him being the only addition.
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Royals were in on one of the top free agent sluggers in Anthony Santander before he signed with the Toronto Blue Jays.
"The Kansas City Royals made Santander a three-year offer and increased it to $66 million, according to sources briefed on the talks. But by the time they presented Santander with their enhanced proposal, which included an opt-out after the second year and deferrals that were still being negotiated, he had committed to the Blue Jays," Rosenthal reported.
"After failing to land Santander, the Royals pivoted by agreeing with free-agent right-handed reliever Carlos Estévez on a two-year, $22.2 million contract, sources said."
With Santander and others off the board, the only options available that would significantly bolster the Royals lineup are Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso. Bregman is hoping to land a deal close to $200 million, and first base is already filled by Vinnie Pasquantino.
Still, they were at the very least in the mix for Santander and were looking for another bat. But they made a good choice to pivot to bullpen help when they went after Estevez.
We'll see if they can find a way to upgrade their offense.
