Royals Rank 17th Best Team In MLB On Recent Power Rankings List

Aug 30, 2015; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; Kansas City Royals hat lays in the dugout against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Royals are off to a bit of a slow start this season. In 2024, they improved their record by 30 wins, winning 86 games during the regular season and securing an American League Wild Card berth.

It's been a slow start in 2025, as the Royals sit at 8-10 and in third place in the weak AL Central division. They are 2 1/2 games back of the first-place Detroit Tigers

Recently, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report came out with some new power rankings for all 30 Major League teams. He had the Royals ranked 17th best following a weekend series loss to the Cleveland Guardians.

"Consecutive series victories against the Orioles and Twins got the Royals to 7-6, but wins against those clubs move the needle only so much. And of the things that are evident after a series loss in Cleveland, nothing sticks out as much as the Royals needing to power up their offense."

Indeed, the Royals offense has been sluggish. In addition, the Royals have since lost a series to the New York Yankees since these power rankings came out, so there could be more cause for concern in Kansas City as the month of April rolls along.

The Royals took care of their pitching needs over the winter, signing Carlos Estevez and retaining starters Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen. They also traded for Jonathan India, but that wasn't enough to bolster the offense.

Perhaps if they are in the hunt at the trade deadline, they can try to acquire a bat.

