Inside The Royals

Royals Ranked No. 15 In Insider's Preseason Predictions

The Royals are ranked in the middle of the pack 2025.

Curt Bishop

May 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Hunter Renfroe (16) rounds second base after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images
May 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Hunter Renfroe (16) rounds second base after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images / Peter Aiken-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Royals were active this offseason. They traded for Jonathan India and signed Michael Wacha, Michael Lorenzen and Carlos Estevez to bolster their pitching staff.

The offseason is now winding down, and the Royals appear to have a chance to win the American League Central. They were a Wild Card team last year and made it to the ALDS, where they were knocked out by the New York Yankees in four games.

In his preseason predictions, Jim Bowden had Kansas City ranked 15th out of all 30 Major League teams.

"The Royals filled a key need for a leadoff hitter when they acquired Jonathan India from the Reds in a trade for right-hander Brady Singer. India is expected to play third base and lead off for Kansas City," Bowden wrote.

"Kansas City bolstered their pitching staff by re-signing Michael Wacha (3.35 ERA, 166 2/3 innings last year) and adding Michael Lorenzen (3.31 ERA, 130 1/3 innings) and Carlos Estévez (2.45 ERA, 26 saves). But I still think the Royals need one more bat and one more starting pitcher to win the AL Central this year."

There are still some bats and arms available if the Royals want to add more pieces. Even with spring training underway, there is time for them to get something done.

But out of all 30 MLB teams, the Royals are at the very least ranked in the top half. The AL Central is going to be tough, as they have to deal with the Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins.

More MLB: 3 Most Likely Royals Players To Get Traded During 2025 MLB Season

Published
Curt Bishop
CURT BISHOP

Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news.

Home/News