Royals Ranked No. 15 In Insider's Preseason Predictions
The Kansas City Royals were active this offseason. They traded for Jonathan India and signed Michael Wacha, Michael Lorenzen and Carlos Estevez to bolster their pitching staff.
The offseason is now winding down, and the Royals appear to have a chance to win the American League Central. They were a Wild Card team last year and made it to the ALDS, where they were knocked out by the New York Yankees in four games.
In his preseason predictions, Jim Bowden had Kansas City ranked 15th out of all 30 Major League teams.
"The Royals filled a key need for a leadoff hitter when they acquired Jonathan India from the Reds in a trade for right-hander Brady Singer. India is expected to play third base and lead off for Kansas City," Bowden wrote.
"Kansas City bolstered their pitching staff by re-signing Michael Wacha (3.35 ERA, 166 2/3 innings last year) and adding Michael Lorenzen (3.31 ERA, 130 1/3 innings) and Carlos Estévez (2.45 ERA, 26 saves). But I still think the Royals need one more bat and one more starting pitcher to win the AL Central this year."
There are still some bats and arms available if the Royals want to add more pieces. Even with spring training underway, there is time for them to get something done.
But out of all 30 MLB teams, the Royals are at the very least ranked in the top half. The AL Central is going to be tough, as they have to deal with the Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins.
