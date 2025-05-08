Royals Receive B-Minus Grade After Rebounding From Rough Start
The Kansas City Royals have gone on an impressive run after starting the 2025 season 8-14. Instead of continuing down a path similarly to their 106-loss campaign in 2023, Kansas City has 14 of their last 16 games and are 22-16.
If the postseason began today, Kansas City would have the second American League Wild Card spot. Their pitching is elite, and it has picked up the slack with the offense still underachieving.
While it's still early in the season, Kansas City appears to be pointed towards the postseason again. Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently handed out grades for all 30 teams and gave the Royals a B-minus.
"Bobby Witt Jr. is one of the five best players in baseball, but outside of him and Maikel Garcia, there's not much that scares you offensively about the Royals. That's especially true if 35-year-old Salvador Perez is also starting to hit a bit of a wall," Kelly writes.
"The positive takeaway here is that the team has a tremendous top three in its starting rotation with Cole Ragans, Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo. General manager J.J. Picollo has also done a tremendous job remaking the bullpen over the past few seasons. If the Royals can make some impact additions to the lineup this summer, they have the pitching to win it all."
The Royals pitching is elite and is the main reason they are competitive. However, if they add a bat or two at the deadline, they could be a serious threat in October.
