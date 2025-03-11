Royals Receive High Praise For Strong Pitching Depth In 2025
The Kansas City Royals made some very impactful moves this offseason in their attempts to book a return trip to the postseason in 2025. They won 86 games last year and earned the second American League Wild Card spot.
Most of their work was done on the pitching side. Veteran starters Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen were retained on team-friendly deals while Kansas City also signed Carlos Estevez.
The starting rotation was the main strength for Kansas City last year, and it appears that this will be their main strength again in 2025.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently praised Kansas City for their starting pitching depth.
"It speaks to the rotation depth the Royals have assembled that they were able to trade Brady Singer and be without Kyle Wright to open the year, and they still have Alec Marsh (25 GS, 4.53 ERA, 123 K, 129.0 IP) on the outside looking in for a spot on the Opening Day staff," Reuter noted. "It will be interesting to see how Kris Bubic handles shifting back to a starting role after posting a 2.67 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and a 39-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 30.1 innings out of the bullpen last year."
The Royals have other internal options that could help them out as well. Left-hander Daniel Lynch IV has performed well this spring, prospect Noah Cameron is expected to make his debut at some point in 2025, and veteran Ross Stripling was signed to a minor league deal.
If an injury takes place, the Royals should be covered in terms of pitching depth.
