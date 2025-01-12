Royals Should Consider Pursuing Rangers $10.5 Million Closer To Boost Bullpen
The Kansas City Royals have made some key moves this offseason that should at the very least help them remain in contention in 2025. They re-signed veteran pitchers Michael Lorenzen and Michael Wacha and also traded for Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer.
There are still areas of the roster that need to be addressed as spring training approaches, however. The back end of the bullpen is one area that could use some work. Hunter Harvey and Lucas Erceg are solid options, but they'll need a contingency plan.
The Athletic lists reliever Kirby Yates as one of the top available free agents. Perhaps the Royals could pursue.
"In his 20s, Yates was a fringe Major League reliever who’d gone undrafted out of college. In his 30s, he’s been a closer and two-time All-Star, and at 37, he’s coming off one of the best seasons of his career. Pushed into ninth-inning duty after José Leclerc struggled out of the gate, Yates finished with 33 saves and a career-best 1.17 ERA with the Rangers. He was an All-Star and finished behind only Cleveland’s Emmanuel Clase in Win Probability Added."
Yates will turn 38 years old in March, but he remains a very solid reliever with closing experience. He could significantly boost the back end of the Royals bullpen, providing a much-needed veteran presence.
He brings swing-and-miss capability and is somebody that can be trusted in high-leverage spots. It might be wise for the Royals to at least check in on him and see if they can sign him.
