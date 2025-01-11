Royals Should Consider Signing $30 Million Ex-Phillies Closer To Boost Bullpen
The Kansas City Royals have made some important moves this offseason. They brought back veteran pitchers Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen and also acquired Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for Brady Singer.
However, they have not done anything to address their bullpen, which desperately needs another arm at the back end. Lucas Erceg and Hunter Harvey are solid options, but they need more if they want to return to the postseason in 2025.
The Athletic lists reliever Carlos Estevez as one of the top remaining free agents. Perhaps Kansas City could take a look at him.
"An All-Star closer with the Angels in 2023, Estévez was even better in 2024. His strikeout rate dipped, but his walk rate plummeted, and he did a far better job at limiting runs. The Phillies traded for him at the deadline, and he finished the campaign with 26 saves, a 2.45 ERA, and 0.91 WHIP with 8.2 strikeouts and 2.0 walks per nine."
Estevez had another strong season with the Los Angeles Angels and later the Philadelphia Phillies. He would certainly help the Royals at the back end of their bullpen.
With Jeff Hoffman off the board, it is imperative that the Royals act soon in order to bring aboard a reliever that can help settle things down towards the end of games. Estevez could be the perfect fit for them.
He is expected to land a three-year, $30 million contract this offseason. We'll see if the Royals decide to take a look.
More MLB: Former All-Star Loosely Linked To Yankees After Brief Stint With Royals