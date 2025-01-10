Former All-Star Loosely Linked To Yankees After Brief Stint With Royals
The Kansas City Royals have made a few shrewd moves this offseason. They re-signed pitchers Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen and also traded for Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer.
Obviously, the moves they have made aren't anything earth shattering, but they have helped the Royals likely remain competitive for 2025 after reaching the postseason in 2024.
Several former Royals are still out on the free agent market. One of them is utility infielder Paul DeJong, who was claimed off of waivers from the Chicago White Sox in early September.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post notes that the former All-Star has been linked to the New York Yankees.
"If there’s no Stroman deal, they’d still have spending money for an infielder, and the Rockies’ Brendan Rodgers and Paul DeJong, who ended last season with the Royals, are among decent options they’re considering," Heyman wrote.
DeJong was an All-Star in 2019 with the St. Louis Cardinals. Last season, he slashed .227/.276/.427 with 24 home runs and 56 RBI with the White Sox and Royals.
He brings power from the right side of the plate and can play all four infield positions if need be. The Royals might need some more offense heading into 2025, so they might be wise to try and keep DeJong around for at least another year.
Losing his power could certainly hurt Kansas City as they try to build off of their 2024 success, though they did sign Cavan Biggio to a minor league deal, and he could potentially serve as a backup option.
