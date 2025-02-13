Royals Should Make Run At $12 Million 6x All-Star To Boost Lineup
The Kansas City Royals need some offensive firepower in their lineup.
They were never in the mix for Alex Bregman and likely aren't going to be in the mix for Nolan Arenado, but they need to find somebody to boost their lineup. Jonathan India arriving helps but isn't enough for them to return to the postseason.
With Bregman now signed, the top bat available is six-time All-Star J.D. Martinez, who spent the 2024 season with the New York Mets. Charlotte Baker of Motorcycle Sports proposed the idea of Kansas City making a contract offer to the veteran slugger for 2025.
"By considering Martinez as a strategic addition to their roster, the Royals aim to tap into his veteran leadership and offensive capabilities to propel them back into postseason contention. The six-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger awardee brings a wealth of experience and a proven ability to deliver when it matters most, making him an enticing prospect for Kansas City."
Martinez is a three-time Silver Slugger in addition to his six All-Star nods. He also was a World Series champion in 2018 with the Boston Red Sox.
Martinez hit .235 with 16 home runs and 69 RBI during the regular season but played a key role in the Mets making their surprise run to the National League Championship Series.
He brings a veteran presence to a young clubhouse and can alleviate some pressure from Bobby Witt Jr., who is the centerpiece of a currently lackluster lineup heading into the 2025 season.
