Royals Should Make Run At Mariners All-Star After Breakout Year: What It Would Mean
The Kansas City Royals are facing a crucial offseason after finishing in third place in the American League Central and failing to return to the postseason in 2025.
The biggest need for the team is offense. The trade to acquire Jonathan India wasn't nearly enough to improve the lineup for 2025, and their lack of additions ultimately cost them this year.
To make up for the lack of offense, the Royals will likely have to dive into the free agent market or make a trade if they are hoping to add an impact bat. There will be plenty of options available in free agency, and one in particular could be a good fit.
Royals Should Target Mariners All-Star To Boost Lineup
Seattle Mariners slugger Josh Naylor has played a big role in getting them to the ALCS for the first time since 2001 and has helped them take a 2-0 series lead over the Toronto Blue Jays. He is a free agent at the end of the year and would be a good fit for the Royals.
Now, the Royals already have Vinnie Pasquantino playing first base, and they would unwise to cut bait with him. However, he and Naylor could rotate between playing first base and serving as the designated hitter.
At the same time, Naylor has also played a little bit of outfield in his career, and he could be used there, which could give Kansas City a big boost offensively. The outfield was especially lacking in production this year.
Between Seattle and the Arizona Diamondbacks, Naylor slashed .295/.353//.462 with 20 home runs, 92 RBI, 30 stolen bases, 3.1 Wins Above Replacement and an .816 OPS in 2025. He brings power from the left side and some solid speed to the table for a team, and Kansas City could benefit from having another player in addition to Bobby Witt Jr. who can bring both.
It could be as simple as one blockbuster move to help the Royals get back into contention. Naylor will likely land a longer-term contract this offseason, so the Royals are going to have to step out of their comfort zone financially in order to land him.
Owner John Sherman hasn't been keen on spending big in free agency, but that could change if the Royals are serious about upgrading their offense and returning to the postseason in 2026.
