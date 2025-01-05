Royals Sign Ex-Blue Jays Utility Man To Minor League Deal
The Kansas City Royals came into the offseason with some work to do after they lost the American League Division Series to the New York Yankees. The re-signed right-hander Michael Wacha to a three-year, $51 million contract and traded for Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer.
The Royals still are going to need some more offense if they want to return to the postseason in 2025, but they may be off to a decent start. On Sunday, they signed super utility man Cavan Biggio to a minor league deal.
The team announced the news of the signing on their Twitter page.
Biggio is the son of Hall-of-Famer Craig Biggio, who played his entire career with the Houston Astros. Biggio made his Major League debut at the age of 24 with the Toronto Blue Jays back in 2019.
Toronto gave up on him after a bad start and he made brief stops with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves. His best season was his rookie year. That year, he hit only .234 but also hit 16 home runs, drove in 48 runs and stole 14 bases to go along with a .793 OPS.
Biggio provides value in that he is a left-handed bat and somebody that can play multiple positions on the field. He can be used at second base and third base and even play a little in the outfield.
This obviously isn't an earth-shattering move, but if he can crack the Opening Day roster, he could potentially help them fill a hole.
