Royals Signature Trade Pickup Predicted To Return To Kansas City
Sometimes, a deadline trade pickup just fits his new team like a glove.
Such has been the case thus far for outfielder Mike Yastrzemski and the Kansas City Royals. Through 34 games, Yastrzemski has posted a fantastic .834 OPS, taking over the leadoff spot against right-handed pitchers and providing both methodical at-bats and the occasional power burst.
As a classic half-season rental, Yastrzemski is doing a nice job of establishing his value ahead of free agency. But will the Royals value him more than other potential suitors?
Royals predicted to bring back Yastrzemski by Bleacher Report
On Monday, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted that the 35-year-old Yastrzemski would re-sign with the Royals to man right field in the team's 2026 opening day lineup.
"Outfield production has been a glaring hole for the Royals the past few years, and they can't bank on guys like MJ Melendez, Drew Waters and Nick Loftin suddenly taking a step forward," wrote Reuter. "Re-signing Mike Yastrzemski would be a nice first step, as he has been excellent since coming over from the (San Francisco) Giants at the deadline."
Yastrzemski, who spent the first 6 1/2 years of his career in San Francisco, has never had a full season with an OPS+ below 97. He's settled in the 106 to 114 range over the last three years, so the Royals would know exactly what they were signing up for.
One factor the Royals definitely must consider is how Yastrzemski, if he stays, would fit in the long-term picture with rookie slugger Jac Caglianone. Kansas City's 2024 first-round pick hasn't lived up to his potential at the big-league level yet, but he's only 22 and showcases a rare brand of power that should eventually translate to at least competence, if not stardom.
Yastrzemski isn't a boom-or-bust play. He's probably going to give you just above league-average offensive production, steady defense, and some veteran calmness and leadership. That might be just what the Royals need to solidify an outfield that was the worst in baseball from start to finish this year.
