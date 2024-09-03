Royals Southpaw Claimed Off Waivers By Marlins Following Lackluster Stint
The Kansas City Royals bullpen has been a nightmare this season and it'll need to step up its game if the club hopes to make it far into the postseason.
Kansas City's relief core is ranked No. 26 in the league with a 4.47 ERA. If it weren't for the rotation's success this season, making the playoffs would have been impossible for the Royals.
There are plenty of issues within the Royals bullpen but fortunately, a former reliever is no longer the club's problem after being claimed by a National League foe.
"Left-handed pitcher Anthony Veneziano has been claimed off waivers by the Miami Marlins," the organization announced Tuesday, two days after designating him for assignment.
Veneziano only recorded one earned run on six hits, three strikeouts and three walks in 4 1/3 innings pitched for the Royals across two seasons.
The 27-year-old debuted with the Royals at the end of 2023 when Kansas City was well out of the playoff picture. Veneziano was recalled in Apr. this year but quickly received a demotion after pitching only two innings in the big leagues.
The southpaw has posted a 29-27 record with a 4.56 ERA, 503-to-206 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .260 batting average against and a 1.42 WHIP throughout five seasons pitching in the Royals' farm system.
Holding onto a reliever such as Veneziano -- who hasn't made much progress in the minors -- didn't make sense for Kansas City, so it's great the Royals have relinquished his contract and can now spend that money elsewhere.
More MLB: Royals Acquire Pair Of Veteran Outfielders To Bolster Roster Before Postseason