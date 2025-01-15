Royals Top Draft Pick Ranked No. 2 On First Base Prospects List
The Kansas City Royals have made a few key moves this offseason to bolster their chances of returning to the postseason in 2025. They have traded for Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer and also brought back veteran starters Michael Lorenzen and Michael Wacha.
The team looks to be in decent shape as the start of spring training approaches. But there is more to be excited about for fans than just the Major League roster. Last summer, they drafted two-way player Jac Caglianone, and he is currently their top ranked prospect since being selected.
In Bleacher Report, Joel Reuter listed Caglianone as the No. 2 first base prospect in all of baseball.
Caglianone, 21, was taken sixth in the first round of last year's draft out of the University of Florida. He can be used at first base, as a designated hitter, and can also pitch, which makes him a truly exciting prospect.
The Royals have done well drafting and developing players in recent years, which played a big role in them returning to contention last season. Bobby Witt Jr. is their best example of this, and having him and Caglianone in the next few years should generate a ton of excitement in Kansas City as the Royals try to build off of their 2024 success.
Supplementing their young core with solid signings can certainly help, but Caglianone is somebody that the Royals should be able to build around in the near future, which appears bright.
It will be interesting to see what the next few years bring for Kansas City.
