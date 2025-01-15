Inside The Royals

Royals Top Draft Pick Ranked No. 2 On First Base Prospects List

The Royals have a top prospect who is quite promising.

Curt Bishop

May 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Hunter Renfroe (16) rounds second base after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Royals have made a few key moves this offseason to bolster their chances of returning to the postseason in 2025. They have traded for Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer and also brought back veteran starters Michael Lorenzen and Michael Wacha.

The team looks to be in decent shape as the start of spring training approaches. But there is more to be excited about for fans than just the Major League roster. Last summer, they drafted two-way player Jac Caglianone, and he is currently their top ranked prospect since being selected.

In Bleacher Report, Joel Reuter listed Caglianone as the No. 2 first base prospect in all of baseball.

Caglianone, 21, was taken sixth in the first round of last year's draft out of the University of Florida. He can be used at first base, as a designated hitter, and can also pitch, which makes him a truly exciting prospect.

The Royals have done well drafting and developing players in recent years, which played a big role in them returning to contention last season. Bobby Witt Jr. is their best example of this, and having him and Caglianone in the next few years should generate a ton of excitement in Kansas City as the Royals try to build off of their 2024 success.

Supplementing their young core with solid signings can certainly help, but Caglianone is somebody that the Royals should be able to build around in the near future, which appears bright.

It will be interesting to see what the next few years bring for Kansas City.

Curt Bishop
CURT BISHOP

Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news.

