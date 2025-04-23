Royals' Top Prospect Put Together A Solid Performance vs. Dodgers Legend
The Kansas City Royals are off to a slow start in 2025 following a surprise Wild Card berth in 2024.
After winning 86 games last year, Kansas City is 10-14 through its first 24 games of the year. But even in the midst of their slow start, there have been a few bright spots.
Down in Double-A Northwest Arkansas, the Royals have a little something cooking. Top prospect Jac Caglianone had a strong spring training with the Royals and is now with the Double-A team.
On Tuesday, he had a solid game against rehabbing Los Angeles Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw, picking up two hits against the future Hall-of-Famer.
Caglianone was the Royals' first pick in last year's Major League Baseball Draft. He is capable of being a two-way player, but the Royals currently want to develop him as a hitter.
Regardless, this is a promising development, and if he can put together games like this against Major League pitching, then it may not be long before he ends up making it to the Major Leagues.
Caglianone is slashing .288/.367/.515 with four home runs, 20 RBI and an .882 OPS. His hot start has led to many calling for him to be promoted to the Majors soon. If he keeps this up, the Royals may have no choice but to give him a shot at the MLB level.
At the very least, it may not be long before he rises through the ranks of the Royals' minor league system. We'll see what comes next.
More MLB: Royals Fall Several Spots In Latest Power Rankings Amid Struggles