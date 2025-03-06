Royals' Top Prospects List Reveals Intriguing Crop Of Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals have had a solid offseason, signing free agents Michael Wacha, Michael Lorenzen and Carlos Estevez to boost their pitching staff. They also traded for Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer to boost the offense.
However, there is more than meets the eye that makes the Royals an intriguing team. They've built up a strong farm system as well.
They are quite deep at the catcher position in terms of top prospects, but there are other areas that deserve attention as well. Anne Rogers of MLB.com points out that the Royals have great pitching depth as well.
Ben Kudrna, [Noah] Cameron and [Steven] Zobac headline the Royals’ pitching prospects, with Cameron likely making his debut this season and Zobac not far behind if he continues pitching like he did last year," Rogers wrote. "There are a couple of high-ceiling young pitchers in David Shields and Blake Wolters who catch eyes every time they throw. There are sturdy older pitchers, too, in Chandler Champlain and Tyson Guerrero (No. 24), as well as a potential fast-mover in Drew Beam, whom the Royals selected in the third round out of Tennessee last year.
The Royals already have solid pitching thanks to their offseason moves, and having that top three of Wacha, Cole Ragans and Seth Lugo should help. But if anything goes wrong, they are fortunate to have a lot of depth in their system.
Zobac and Cameron are two interesting prospects that could play a role at some point in 2025.
