Royals Urged To Give Former Red Sox Slugger Another Chance In 2026
The Kansas City Royals have already been eliminated from postseason contention. With one game left on the 2025 regular season schedule, they need a win to secure their second straight winning season. Their pitching staff performed well this year, but their offense is what ultimately failed them and caused them to miss the playoffs. They'll need to find a way to boost their lineup if they want to contend next year.
Perhaps the fix could come internally. The Royals typically don't spend a lot of money in free agency, but they might have more options than what meets the eye.
Caleb Moody of Kings of Kauffman listed three players from Triple-A that deserve another shot in 2026, and among them was former Boston Red Sox slugger Bobby Dalbec, who was signed to a minor league deal earlier this year.
Royals Should Give Ex-Red Sox Slugger Another Shot
"While he his 34.1% Triple-A strikeout rate may be alarming, the fact he wastied for sixth in the International League in homers will help counteract some of the doubt of his swing-and-miss tendencies. And given the Royals' current 26th overall league ranking in team home runs this season, Dalbec could very well be a welcome utility spark off the bench," Moody wrote.
"Whether it's with the Royals or elsewhere, Dalbec's stops in both their Triple-A ranks as well as Milwaukee's could very well have secured him another major league look in 2026."
Dalbec has bounced around lately. The Red Sox cut him loose after 2024 and he ultimately ended up in the Brewers' system. The Chicago White Sox took a chance on him this year, and he even appeared with the Major League club this year.
Between Chicago, Milwaukee and Kansas City's farm systems, Dalbec slashed .269/.349/.525 with 24 home runs, 82 RBI and an .874 OPS in 105 games. He still possesses power from the right side of the plate and could potentially serve as a designated hitter option next season.
He performed well in his first few seasons with the Red Sox, so if he can rediscover that power stroke, he could ultimately force his way into the Royals plans for 2026 and find his way onto the roster at some point.
It will certainly be interesting to see how things play out for Dalbec as the offseason looms and the Royals prepare for 2026.
