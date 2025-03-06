Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino Praises KC's No. 1 Prospect: 'He's Gonna Be Ridiculous'
The Kansas City Royals already have a very good first baseman in Vinnie Pasquantino. But that didn't stop them from drafting a potential superstar at the same position last summer.
With the sixth pick in the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft, the Royals selected Jac Caglianone from the University of Florida. The lefty, who popped 75 home runs during his three-year collegiate career, is currently the unanimous number-one prospect in the Kansas City organization.
Drafted as a two-way player, Caglianone might have the most powerful tools of any prospect in the minor leagues. He threw 99 miles per hour as an amateur pitcher, yet the Royals plan to have him focus on hitting, as he could easily hit 40 home runs per season at the major-league level.
Though Caglianone and Pasquantino both can't play first base at the same time, it's clear that the current starting first baseman isn't jealous of his younger, more physically gifted counterpart. Someday soon, the two of them will likely bat close together in the middle of the KC order.
During a recent breakdown video published on MLB.com, Pasquantino heaped praise on his future teammate, saying the 6-foot-5 lefty would be "ridiculous" for the Royals when he eventually makes his debut.
"He's got massive hands," Pasquantino said. "I don't care what anyone says, that's a tool. You shake the guy's hand, you feel very small. Second thing, light tower power ever heard of it? It's ridiculous."
"The guy touches the ball, it goes over the wall... He's got some really good athleticism. You watch the two of us next to each other, it's like we're playing a different sport, which is cool for me. He just moves really well and he also throws 100 off the bump, so yeah, the guy's got some tools, and he's gonna be ridiculous to watch in the years coming through."
Pasquantino, who is under contract for four more seasons in Kansas City, is widely acknowledged as a great clubhouse presence and an emerging leader. And his effusive praise of Caglianone, who could in theory usurp his defensive position someday, only confirms those notions.
