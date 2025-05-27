Royals Writer Declares Now Not Right Time To Call Up Top Prospect
The Kansas City Royals have cooled off a bit since overcoming a dreadful 8-14 start to the 2025 season. At 29-26, they remain in fourth place in the American League Central but are now tied for the third Wild Card spot with the surging Houston Astros.
The pitching staff has held up its end of the bargain thus far, but the offense remains a major concern. They recently called up outfielder John Rave in hopes of bolstering the lineup, but all eyes remain on top prospect Jac Caglianone.
He has yet to be called up just yet, and Oliver Vandervoort of Kings of Kauffman states that letting things play out is the right call.
Calling up John Rave rather than Caglianone when the team sent down Cavan Biggio was an indication the big-league club understands how this works and is handling things the right way," Vandervoort wrote.
"The smart play here is to ensure that Jac Caglianone's .346/.357/.923/1.280 opening slash line with 5 home runs and 10 RBI isn't just a hot start. It certainly seems the KC Royals understand that and will continue to take their time with the slugger, making sure that when he does finally make his Kauffman debut, it will be a successful one."
Caglianone was selected in the first round of last year's MLB Draft and is now the top prospect in the Royals' system.
Keeping how down in Triple-A Omaha is the right call for now to ensure that he can sustain this pace.
