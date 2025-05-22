Royals Writer Praises Star Reliever After Breakout Start
The Kansas City Royals have cooled off a bit after overcoming an 8-14 start to the season, but they are still 28-23 and sit in sole possession of the second American League Wild Card spot.
The pitching staff has been the ultimate strength of the team, and though the offense has let them down for the most part, the pitching staff has kept them afloat in the AL Central, arguably the toughest division in Major League Baseball.
One pitcher in particular has performed well. The team put Daniel Lynch IV in their bullpen to start the season, and it appears to be paying off.
Caleb Moody of FanSided noted how the Royals now have a swiss army knife in their bullpen thanks to Lynch.
"The 28-year-old southpaw has done everything and played every role that manager Matt Quatraro has asked of him. And not only has he done it, he's done it to a near-elite degree," Moody wrote.
"He may've been one of the last names to make this roster ahead of Opening Day, but Lynch has become so much more than that in just the span of a few months."
Lynch has appeared in 21 games this season for Kansas City. In those appearances, he is 3-0 with a 1.19 ERA. He has even been used as an opener and also has recorded a save.
Putting Lynch in the bullpen clearly is working for the Royals as they try to navigate the 2025 season. We'll see if he can keep up his success.
