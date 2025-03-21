Son Of Hall-of-Famer Listed As Candidate To Win Bench Spot With Royals
The Kansas City Royals have some interesting roster battles taking place at spring camp in Surprise, Arizona. Opening Day is less than a week away, and now it is time to see who will take certain roster spots.
One interesting battle that they have going at the present moment is for their final bench spot. It is currently a race between several candidates. One such candidate is Cavan Biggio.
The son of Hall-of-Famer Craig Biggio was signed to a minor league deal in January. He has struggled at the plate in recent years but is performing well this spring. Anne Rogers of MLB.com outlined his case for the final spot on the bench.
"[Nick] Loftin has an edge in defensive versatility and has had a solid spring, but the Royals could also tab veterans Castro or Biggio, who would both need a 40-man spot. Relegated to the infield earlier this spring because of all the outfielders vying for spots, Biggio and Castro have begun to get reps in the outfield this week and are drawing more starts," Rogers reported.
"Biggio has a .463 on-base percentage this spring."
Biggio bounced around last season between the Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves. He hit just .197 with five home runs, 19 RBI and a poor .617 OPS. However, he is performing better this spring.
If he can get back to his old form, he could be a viable left-handed presence off the bench for Kansas City and give them the power they had sought early in the offseason.
