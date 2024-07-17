The Royals Express, Wednesday, July 17: All Four Royals Play in 2024 All-Star Game
Today's Game: The Royals, like all 29 other Major League Baseball teams, are still on the All-Star break. Kansas City returns to action officially on July 19 against the Chicago White Sox to start a three-game set at Kauffman Stadium.
Yesterday's Result: The American League All-Stars defeated the National League All-Stars 5-3 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. All four Royals All-Stars played: pitchers Cole Ragans and Seth Lugo, catcher Salvador Perez and shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. Perez and Witt Jr. each took one at-bat and struck out. Ragans and Lugo got one inning each, with Ragans pitching in what was his home ballpark less than one year ago.
In Case You Missed It: Witt Jr. came up just short on Monday night in his bid to win the Home Run Derby a short distance from where he grew up. He made it all the way to the finals against the Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez, falling 14-13 after his final swing came up just short. He hit 50 home runs in total at the event, 20 in the first round, and became the first player in franchise history to reach the derby's final round.
On This Day in Royals History: On July 17, 2015, the Royals won their first game after the 2015 All-Star break, defeating the White Sox 4-2 at Guaranteed Rate Field. However, later in the day, the team also took a 2-0 loss in the second act of a doubleheader. Current Rangers general manager Chris Young was the Royals' winning pitcher that day, while Chicago's winner in the second act was John Danks, a 10-season White Sox lifer who would have his last appearance for the club less than a year afterward.
