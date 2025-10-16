Why Royals Should Try To Pursue Mariners Former All-Star After Breakout Postseason
The Kansas City Royals had a disappointing 2025 season, going 82-80 and finishing in third place in the American League Central while also failing to return to the postseason after winning a Wild Card spot in 2024.
The main reason for the Royals' downfall in 2025 was their lack of offense. The trade to acquire Jonathan India wasn't nearly enough for them to improve offensively after they fell short in the ALDS last year.
Fortunately, there are going to options aplenty in free agency this winter, so long as the Royals are willing to spend money to improve their chances at contending in 2026.
Why Mariners Postseason Hero Makes Sense For Royals
Second baseman Jorge Polanco has put together a solid season with the Seattle Mariners, who are two wins away from their first ever World Series appearance. He has a player option for 2026, but is likely to decline it after putting together a strong regular season and putting up some impressive postseason numbers. The Royals might be wise to give him a look.
Polanco has hit .265 with three home runs, eight RBI, a .306 on-base percentage and an .865 OPS in 34 at-bats this postseason. He even picked up the series-winning hit in Game 5 of the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers.
The 32-year-old hit .265 with 26 home runs and 78 RBI during the regular season. He brings power from both sides of the plate and also would fill a need for the Royals at second base.
He certainly would be an upgrade over India and could give Kansas City the offensive boost they need in order to bounce back into contention in 2026. Now, it's important to remember that owner John Sherman doesn't always like to spend big in free agency, so to get this done, the Royals may need to step out of their comfort zone financially.
But the veteran second baseman would be worth it, as he could give the Royals the upgrade they need to be a true contender next season. They already have Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Perez, Maikel Garcia and Vinnie Pasquantino in their lineup, but another addition could take them over the top.
It will certainly be interesting to see if the Royals pursue the 32-year-old. He could be a valuable veteran voice in a young Kansas City clubhouse.
More MLB: Royals Should Make Run At Mariners All-Star After Breakout Year: What It Would Mean