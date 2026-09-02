Kansas City Royals Prospect Hunter Owen's Stellar August and What it means for the Royals?

There is a saying in baseball that you can never have enough pitchers, and for the Royals this year, that is very true. Despite all of the turmoil in the Major League roster rotation, injuries, and underperformance, it is a good year to shine in the Minor League system for the Royals if you are a pitcher. One pitcher who, on paper, is having a rough season just put together one of the more dominant months in all of the Minor Leagues.

Hunter Owen was a part of the Royals' 2023 draft as he was drafted in the fourth round out of Vanderbilt. The 6'5, 261-lb southpaw has not put it all together in a full season yet, but seems to have found something that worked in August. Let's dive into the profile.

Younger and Taller Noah Cameron, but Has Struggled

Owen is a hulking lefty with a repertoire that includes a low-90s fastball, an above-average slider, an above-average curveball, and a solid changeup. In his three seasons in the minor leagues, he has also shown prowess in getting strikeouts, limiting walks, and limiting home runs to some extent. That may sound similar to a current Royals pitcher in Noah Cameron and that is who Owen will be compared to for his career.

The only difference between the two is how they have done in the minor leagues, as Cameron had a handful of solid seasons with initial struggles in his first AA season. Owen has had a lot more ups and downs in his career, especially before August this year. On the surface, Owen has an ERA of 6.14 in 2026 and a FIP of 5.37. A lot of the damage is due to his staggering 1.74 HR/9.

The key reason for the home run spike is that his flyball rate sits at 43.0%, and his HR/FB rate sits at 15.3%. He also has a very high BABIP of .357 on the year. That is not an ideal combination for any pitcher, but outside of those numbers, Owen has been solid. He has limited walks (9.7%) and strikes out a good number of batters (24.8%).

It hasn't been the best showing for him this year, but something changed in August.

The Dog Days of Summer

Before his Aug. 4 start against the Wichita Wind Surge, Owen had an ERA of 8.26 and was coming off a bad stretch of games where he allowed at least three runs in nine of his previous ten appearances. Back to the Aug. 4 start, it wasn't the cleanest start for Owen as he had five walks, but he only allowed five hits (one HR), two runs, and struck out nine in five innings of work.

His next start five days later was also against the Wind Surge, and it wasn't clean again as he only went three innings. He walked four batters and threw 91 pitches in the game; however, he struck out six batters and allowed only one run. Through two starts, he seemed to find his strikeout stuff and that continues into his next three starts.

Efficiency is something Owen struggled with in 2026, as there are a handful of starts where he goes five or fewer innings with 60+ pitches. In the final three starts of August, he found some sort of efficiency, even if it still isn't ideal. On Aug. 15, he had his best start of his season, going seven innings, allowing no runs, one hit, walking three, and striking out 12 Springfield Cardinals. He was also efficient, ending the day with 83 pitches.

He followed that start with a less dominant outing against San Antonio, but still had six scoreless innings of work, striking out eight. In the final start of August, he faced the Frisco Roughriders and struck out another ten batters in 5.2 innings, allowing one run. It was a very dominant month that saw Owen's ERA drop two full points from 8.26 to 6.14, and his WHIP drop from 1.82 to 1.63. He ended the month with 45 strikeouts (led AA in Ks in August), four runs allowed, 15 walks, and one home run allowed.

What Changed for Owen Hunter in August

Hunter Owen's percentiles starting from August onwards. | TJStats

Starting with the obvious, he was generating whiffs and swinging strikes at an elite rate, leading to an absurd 40.5% K-rate. That paired well with a 37.1% O-swing rate (outside-the-zone swing rate), which is something he has done well all season. The two biggest changes between his season totals and his percentiles from August are that he had a higher CSW% (called strike and whiff rate) and a higher groundball rate.

With a higher groundball rate, he didn't allow the long ball like he did all season, and with a higher CSW%, he could be more efficient and effectively attack batters. Coming back to the Noah Cameron comparisons, he doesn't have elite stuff, but he has solid enough stuff to rack up whiffs and weak contact.

Conclusion

In what was becoming a lost season for Hunter, he just found something to work with in August, and it has caught the attention of many Royals fans. With a similar skill set to Noah Cameron, he could be set as a rotation piece for the future, but he also has the flexibility to pitch in the bullpen. If Hunter continues this form, it gives the Royals another depth arm in the bullpen or rotation, with some solid upside.

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