Royals Prospects to Watch as September Approaches: Royals Pipeline

In the latest episode of “Royals Pipeline,” hosts Jared Perkins and Kevin O’Brien discussed a handful of topics regarding the Kansas City Royals’ farm system. They began by discussing the Royals’ current winning streak.

The hosts touched on Kansas City’s bullpen struggles this season and how they have been a major factor in the team’s overall performance. They discussed how the organization could approach rebuilding the bullpen by developing arms within its farm system rather than relying heavily on free agency.

Perkins and O’Brien then shifted the conversation to the updated Top 100 prospect rankings. Kendry Chourio, Angeibel Gomez and Josh Hammond were among the main names discussed. More specifically, Gomez received praise for his combination of speed, contact skills and power.

David Shields and Blake Mitchell were also brought up. When discussing Mitchell, the hosts noted that the prospect’s strikeout concerns could be holding him back from cracking the Top 100 list.

The hosts then discussed the Royals’ 2026 draft class, providing updates on multiple players from the group. Zion Rose was one of the main names discussed, as the first-round pick has shown strong contact skills and plate discipline early in his professional career. Ben North and Camden Johnson were also brought up.

When it came to the mound, Perkins and O’Brien spoke highly of left-hander Ethan McElvain. They believe his stuff could allow him to move quickly through the Royals’ farm system as a reliever.

The hosts then looked ahead to potential Rule 5 Draft decisions. Lucas Braun was discussed as a candidate to be added to the 40-man roster, while Hunter Owen was also part of the conversation.

This and more were discussed on the latest episode of “Royals Pipeline” on KC Sports Network.