Arizona Fall League Standouts, Offseason Decisions: Royals Pipeline

The Kansas City Royals have an intriguing offseason ahead. On the latest episode of “Royals Pipeline,” hosts Jared Perkins and Kevin O’Brien discuss potential trade candidates, internal options and the top performers in the Arizona Fall League.

The hosts begin by discussing what Kansas City can learn from the current World Series matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers. Both organizations have built successful teams around player development. The hosts also identify several players the Royals can build around, including Bobby Witt Jr., Maikel Garcia and Vinnie Pasquantino.

Perkins and O’Brien then discuss how the Royals’ prospects have performed in the Arizona Fall League. Two players who stand out are Angeibel Gomez and Zion Rose, both of whom have impressed in Surprise. The hosts highlight their performances as they have been the two prospects who have stood out the most.

Perkins and O’Brien also discuss prospect Brooks Bryan, who is hitting .296 with three home runs and nine RBIs. His success could complicate Blake Mitchell’s long-term future with the organization, the hosts suggest. They also highlight Justin Lamkin, who has impressed with his performance on the mound.

Perkins and O’Brien then turn their attention to potential offseason trades, discussing several prospects who could become trade candidates. Names mentioned include Blake Mitchell, Gavin Cross, Ramon Ramirez, Sean Gamble and Asbel Gonzalez.

As for the Royals’ long-term rotation, Perkins and O’Brien believe Kendry Chourio and David Shields could eventually become key pieces of Kansas City’s starting staff.

This and much more was discussed on the latest episode of “Royals Pipeline” on KC Sports Network.