Bobby Witt Jr. Continues to Make History With Third Straight All-MLB First Team Nod

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. continues to establish himself as one of baseball's best players, giving the organization yet another reason to celebrate. With the offseason in full swing, the league's regular-season awards and recognitions are also rolling in.

On Wednesday night, Witt was named to the 2026 All-MLB First Team, earning the honor for the third consecutive season. The 26-year-old became the first shortstop to receive three First Team All-MLB selections since the award was introduced in 2019.

Despite missing more time than ever before in his MLB career because of injuries, Witt still persevered and remained one of baseball's most productive all-around players in 2026. He appeared in 143 games this season, posting a .281/.359/.441 slash line with an .800 OPS. The superstar also recorded 54 RBIs, 33 doubles and 94 runs while stealing 45 bases.

One aspect that continued to separate Witt from the competition was his speed on the basepaths. His 45 stolen bases ranked second in the American League.

When talking about what a five-tool player looks like, Witt fits the mold and archetype to a tee. Along with his production at the plate and speed on the basepaths, he is one of the best defensive players in all of baseball. The shortstop recorded 24 outs above average this season, the most among all shortstops in 2026.

Witt finished the season with a 7.0 WAR, according to FanGraphs. That was the second-highest mark in the major leagues and the best in the American League.

This honor further backs up yet another impressive season Witt put together in 2026. Along with being a finalist for the American League MVP award, Witt continues to serve as the centerpiece of the Royals.