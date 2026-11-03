Bobby Witt Jr. Named AL MVP Finalist After Another Strong Campaign

Kansas City Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr. continues to impress year after year, and the latest announcement is further proof. On Monday, Witt was named one of three finalists for the 2026 American League Most Valuable Player Award.

Witt joins Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez and Tampa Bay Rays young star Junior Caminero as finalists. The Baseball Writers’ Association of America is set to announce the winner on Nov. 12. This marks Witt’s third consecutive top-five finish in the AL MVP race and his second time as a finalist in three seasons.

Despite playing in 143 games, the fewest of his five-year career, Witt continued to establish himself as one of baseball’s best. The shortstop finished the 2026 campaign with a .281/.359/.441 slash line and an .800 OPS. He also recorded 18 home runs, 54 RBIs, 94 runs scored, 157 hits and 45 stolen bases. Witt remains a serious threat every time he steps into the batter’s box.

Witt’s impact extends well beyond his offensive production. He finished with 7.0 wins above replacement, according to FanGraphs, the highest mark in the American League and the second-highest in all of baseball, trailing only Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Although Witt did not win a Gold Glove, he remains one of the best defensive players in the major leagues. The 26-year-old finished the season with 24 outs above average, the most among all shortstops and the third-most among all fielders.

With 45 stolen bases ranking second in the American League, Witt remains one of the fastest players in baseball. He recorded a 30.1 feet-per-second sprint speed, placing him in the 99th percentile, according to Statcast.

While Alvarez and Caminero may hold the power advantage over Witt, the shortstop is a true five-tool player who can impact the game in every facet. A win would make him the second Royals player to earn the award, joining George Brett, who won the honor in 1980.