Bobby Witt Jr. Heads to Injured List for the First Time in His Career
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Before Wednesday's 5-4 win over the San Francisco Giants, the Kansas City Royals announced some unfortunate news regarding superstar shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.
Kansas City announced that it placed Witt on the 10-day injured list with lower back tightness. The issue had lingered for the past few days.
The issue began Saturday when Witt was held out of the lineup because of his back. He was also out of the lineup Sunday. Witt returned Monday but exited the game after four innings.
The move marks the first injured list stint of Witt's major league career
This marks the first time in Witt's career that he has been placed on the injured list. Unfortunately for Kansas City, the 26-year-old has already dealt with health issues this season, much like the rest of the Royals' roster.
In June, Witt suffered a Grade 1 MCL sprain in his right knee. Although the injury did not require a stint on the injured list, it still forced him to miss time. Now, he is dealing with a back issue.
Witt is putting together another MVP-caliber season, both at the plate and at shortstop. Through 369 at-bats, he is slashing .279/.350/.450 with 13 home runs and 22 doubles.
Defensively, Witt leads the majors with 19 Outs Above Average, according to Statcast. He has also stolen 30 bases, the second-most in Major League Baseball.
Witt's stint on the injured list is retroactive to July 21. In a corresponding move, the Royals selected infielder Andrew Velazquez from Triple-A Omaha.
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Brian Sparks is a graduate of the University of Missouri–Kansas City with a background in digital journalism and sports media. Born and raised in Kansas City, he brings experience in writing, radio, and social media to sports coverage across multiple digital platforms. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow royals_kcsn