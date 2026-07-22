Bobby Witt Jr. Heads to Injured List for the First Time in His Career

Before Wednesday's 5-4 win over the San Francisco Giants, the Kansas City Royals announced some unfortunate news regarding superstar shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.

Kansas City announced that it placed Witt on the 10-day injured list with lower back tightness. The issue had lingered for the past few days.

The issue began Saturday when Witt was held out of the lineup because of his back. He was also out of the lineup Sunday. Witt returned Monday but exited the game after four innings.

The move marks the first injured list stint of Witt's major league career

Jul 17, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) fields a ground ball in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This marks the first time in Witt's career that he has been placed on the injured list. Unfortunately for Kansas City, the 26-year-old has already dealt with health issues this season, much like the rest of the Royals' roster.

In June, Witt suffered a Grade 1 MCL sprain in his right knee. Although the injury did not require a stint on the injured list, it still forced him to miss time. Now, he is dealing with a back issue.

Witt is putting together another MVP-caliber season, both at the plate and at shortstop. Through 369 at-bats, he is slashing .279/.350/.450 with 13 home runs and 22 doubles.

Defensively, Witt leads the majors with 19 Outs Above Average, according to Statcast. He has also stolen 30 bases, the second-most in Major League Baseball.

Witt's stint on the injured list is retroactive to July 21. In a corresponding move, the Royals selected infielder Andrew Velazquez from Triple-A Omaha.