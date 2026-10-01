Ranking the Royals’ Biggest Offseason Needs

The Kansas City Royals ended the 2026 season with a 69-93 record, not what many predicted before the season began. The Royals had a season they would like to forget, one that has prompted an important offseason for bolstering their roster.

There were several areas on the roster that held Kansas City back. With a mix of injuries and underperformance, here are the top three offseason needs the Royals have to address.

No. 1: The Bullpen

Sep 18, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Lucas Erceg (60) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think this comes as no surprise. Kansas City’s bullpen had a really rough year. While injuries definitely played a role, the lack of production from this group held the team back immensely. The Royals’ bullpen had a combined 5.07 ERA, according to FanGraphs. This was the second-highest mark in all of baseball.

To get more specific, there was no one Kansas City could throw out there in a high-leverage situation to either close out a game or hold a lead. The 2025 MLB saves leader, Carlos Estévez, had just one outing where he allowed six earned runs, capped off by a walk-off grand slam. He was held back by injuries all season, and the chances of the Royals picking up his club option are very slim.

Then you have newcomer Matt Strahm, who made his way back to Kansas City after getting traded last offseason. The hopes were high for Strahm entering this season, but those hopes quickly went away after he posted a 7.32 ERA in 35 2/3 innings before getting designated for assignment.

Finally, Lucas Erceg, who did not have a great season. In his 48 1/3 innings this year, he posted a 5.59 ERA with six blown saves. He was optioned to Triple-A Omaha and started to look like he was throwing the ball better when he was called back up late this season. The real question is whether he can return to his vintage self.

The bullpen was a disaster this year, making it the top priority for the offseason.

No. 2: Outfield Bats

Aug 26, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Kansas City Royals left fielder Isaac Collins (1) reacts after striking out against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This has been an ongoing struggle for the past couple of years for the Royals, that being help in the outfield. Last offseason, Kansas City signed Isaac Collins, who posted a strong rookie campaign before making his way into a Royals uniform.

Unfortunately, that was not the case this year for Collins. The switch hitter had a .213 batting average this season. He also had issues in the outfield, as he finished with minus-2 Outs Above Average.

There needs to be more offensive production from the outfield for the Royals in 2027. We all know the season Jac Caglianone had, but the Royals still need more help.

No. 3: Rotation

Sep 20, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Michael Wacha (52) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Royals’ rotation was hit with some really significant injuries this season. Cole Ragans, Stephen Kolek and Luinder Avila all underwent elbow surgery, which makes their 2027 seasons uncertain.

While Michael Wacha and Noah Cameron anchored this group this season, there will be plenty of spots worth battling for as the season approaches. Veteran arm Seth Lugo didn’t have his best season, posting a 5.17 ERA across 172 1/3 innings.

It will be interesting to see who finds their way into this rotation, as there is work to be done as Kansas City navigates the offseason.