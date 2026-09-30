Carter Jensen Caps Strong Rookie Campaign With Multiple American League Honors

What a month of September Kansas City Royals rookie catcher Carter Jensen had to cap off his rookie campaign. It was announced Tuesday that Jensen earned double honors, being named both American League Rookie of the Month and Player of the Month.

September success is something Jensen is familiar with. If you recall, the catcher made his major league debut last September and impressed while doing so. In his first 60 major league at-bats, he slashed .300/.391/.550 with a .941 OPS and 13 RBIs.

Fast forward one year, and Jensen has been raking in September yet again. This time around, he slashed .338/.407/.788 with a 1.194 OPS, along with eight home runs, 20 RBIs and 10 doubles. Jensen was already having a very successful rookie season, but he finished it off as strongly as one could.

The 23-year-old has brought a lot of optimism for the future of the Royals and the impact he can have. It was made clear this offseason that Kansas City was hoping to see improvement and development from its young sluggers, and that is exactly what Jensen displayed this season. He led the Royals in both home runs with 27 and RBIs with 81.

Both Jensen and Jac Caglianone had seasons that have fans excited about the future despite Kansas City's overall season. Pairing these young players with guys like Bobby Witt Jr., Maikel Garcia and Vinnie Pasquantino gives the Royals a group to build around.

It was a productive and record-breaking rookie season for Jensen, one that ended on a strong note and was recognized across the league for the strong numbers he put up in September. The future is bright for the catcher and the impact he can make on Kansas City's lineup.