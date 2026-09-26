Royals’ Carter Jensen Continues Making MLB History During Rookie Campaign

The rookie season Kansas City Royals catcher Carter Jensen is having will be one that is remembered for a long time. In their 12-9 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, Jensen hit not one but two home runs.

Jensen hit his 26th and 27th home runs of the season Friday night. The two home runs pushed him past Mike Piazza for the most extra-base hits by a rookie catcher in MLB history, with 62.

Carter Jensen’s strong rookie season continues

Sep 25, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Carter Jensen (22) celebrates in the dugout after scoring during the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has been a record-breaking year for the rookie, as he has set Royals franchise records and broken MLB records. With two games remaining in the season, Jensen is currently slashing .237/.321/.463, along with a Kansas City-leading 27 home runs and 81 RBIs.

Jensen’s MLB-record 62 extra-base hits consist of 27 home runs, 33 doubles and two triples. Along with that record, Jensen also holds the MLB record for most leadoff home runs by a catcher. He also owns the Royals’ rookie franchise records for home runs and extra-base hits.

This continued development is exactly what the Royals were banking on this offseason. They made it clear they were hoping their young sluggers would impact the lineup. Both Jensen and Jac Caglianone have done exactly that this season.

With two games left in the season, Jensen will look to cap off his impressive rookie campaign. While this season was not the strongest for Kansas City, the performances from its young players have brought optimism for the future of the organization.